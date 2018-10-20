Costumed competitors braved chilly water in Oquirrh Lake Saturday in the battle for a gourd-shaped trophy. The pumpkins ranged from 300 to 600 pounds before they were carved into makeshift boats, according to organizers of the Ginormous Pumpkin Regatta. Jordan Freytag goes in as his pumpkin capsizes during the regatta in South Jordan on Saturday.

See the world through the eyes of award-winning photojournalists. Click through the gallery above to view the unique images our visual storytellers captured today. Follow the official Deseret News Instagram account for more photographs and videos from the staff.