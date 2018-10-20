SALT LAKE CITY — Before Friday night, the Utah Jazz had never attempted more than 40 3-point shots in a game that ended after 48 minutes. Once, they attempted 45 3-pointers in a double-overtime loss to Charlotte, and their record for a regulation game was 39 against Minnesota in 2015.

In their first home game of the 2018-19 season, the Jazz fired up a record 46 3-pointers and made a record 19, but it wasn’t enough to defeat the Golden State Warriors, who escaped with a 124-123 victory on Jonas Jerebko’s last-second tip-in.

The Jazz shot more 3-pointers than 2-pointers (43) on Friday and more than doubled the amount the usual 3-point-happy Warriors shot, as they only shot 19 threes, making 10.

Coach Quin Snyder wasn’t upset with his team’s penchant for 3-pointers against Golden State.

“We want to attack the rim, and if we can attack the rim to generate open looks from three, we want to take them,” he said. “They’re worth three points. We’re not going to live on the line alone. We’ve got some guys that are confident shooting the ball, and we want to encourage that.”

Joe Ingles was most proficient from long range, making 7 of 11, and Ricky Rubio added 3 of 7, while Jae Crowder and Georges Niang each sank a pair. However, second-year guard Donovan Mitchell only managed 4 of 12 and put up what was perhaps an ill-advised 3-pointer with seven seconds left and the Jazz up one, rather than attacking the basket.

He even admitted it afterward.

“To be honest, I should have just drove to the basket,” he said, then added, “but I’m not going to second-guess myself. I was confident, my teammates were confident, that’s why I took it.”

Snyder didn’t want to second-guess his star guard either.

“If Donovan makes that … I feel like he took a confident shot,” he said. “Donovan’s going to be in those situations again. I don’t think our shot selection was as much of an issue as much as generating good shots. Some of the threes we had to take were at the end of the clock because we really didn’t get anything offensively, and we ended up having to settle because we didn’t have a clear opening.”

That happened in the second half after the Jazz went on a dizzying spree of 3-point shooting late in the second quarter and early in the third.

Over a 10-minute stretch from the 6:54 mark of the second quarter to the 8:54 mark of the third quarter, the Jazz made 12 of 14 3-point shots to turn a 45-43 deficit into a 91-80 lead that eventually reached 16 points at 98-82 midway through the third quarter. However, the Jazz missed three straight 3-pointers in less than a minute and were just 4-of-16 for the rest of the game.

The Jazz ended up scoring just 42 points in the entire second half after scoring 47 points in the second quarter alone and a record 81 in the first half.

“We obviously didn’t score in the second half like we did in the first half,” said Snyder. “There were a couple of times where we were a little fatigued, and we got tired mentally as much as anything.”

Several Jazz players had good games in the defeat. Ingles finished with a career-high 27 points on 10-of-15 shooting. Rudy Gobert had his second double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Ricky Rubio dished out 10 assists and Jae Crowder and Dante Exum scored 17 and 13, respectively, off the bench. Also, Niang scored eight points in just over eight minutes of action.

“Those guys are that good,” said Snyder, referring to the Warriors. “There isn’t anything we have to hang our heads about. It’s an opportunity for us to look at and get better.”

The Jazz took Saturday off and are expected to practice Sunday to get ready for Monday night’s game against Memphis, which is also 1-1. The Grizzlies opened with a 28-point loss at Indiana before coming back for a 14-point win over Atlanta at home Friday.

The Grizzlies are led by Marc Gasol and Mike Conley, and other starters have included Chandler Parsons, JaMychal Green and Garrett Temple, although reports surfaced Saturday that Green will be out for at least a few weeks after fracturing his jaw Friday.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that rookie lottery pick Jaren Jackson Jr., who played very well during the Utah Jazz Summer League in July, is primed to replace Green in the starting lineup.

After Monday, the Jazz will head out on an eight-day road trip, starting with Houston on Wednesday and continuing to New Orleans, Dallas and Minnesota.