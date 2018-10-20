LIMA, Peru — President Russell M. Nelson met Saturday morning with Peru President Martín Vizcarra for about 40 minutes, during which the two leaders agreed Latter-day Saints are a force for good in the country and discussed the needs of women and children, humanitarian issues and their shared concern about corruption.

"It was an extraordinary privilege for us," said President Nelson, the leader of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. "He was very warm and gracious, welcoming."

The historic meeting took place in Peru's presidential palace, which dates to the mid-1500s. President Nelson called it a historic museum and the visit a "real treat." He and others who were in the meeting described it in a brief interview with the Church News.

President Nelson noted that both he and Vizcarra are new to their respective offices. President Nelson became the faith's 17th prophet and president in January. Vizcarra took office in March.

President Nelson expressed support for the work of Vizcarra, who has made fighting graft his top priority. A Peruvian Supreme Court justice fled the country earlier this month after police recorded phone conversations describing a criminal network of judges who traded favors with politicians and businessmen, according to Reuters. The fugitive justice was captured Friday in Spain.

"We are concerned with the problems of corruption all over the world," President Nelson said. "This is where (President Vizcarra) is making a great effort. Really, he's loved by the people because he's anti-corruption."

President Nelson said he was impressed with Peru's progress.

"I've been to Peru many times, and I've seen much improvement over the years," he said.

President Nelson said Vizcarra is familiar with the church and its members.

"He's aware of them," President Nelson said. "We have more than half a million members here, nearly 600,000. So it's an important force for good in the country."

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles joined the meeting with Elder Enrique R. Fallabella, a native Guatemalan and president of the church's South America Northwest Area presidency, Guillermo Estrugo, Area Director of Public Affairs and Vizcarra's personal secretary.

"As President Nelson was describing our membership," Elder Stevenson said, "President Vizcarra was nodding his head, 'Yes, yes, I'm very much aware of them,' and of our young members."

The conversation turned to children.

"He was very concerned about the welfare of children," President Nelson said, "and he asked for our help with their children so they won't feel lonely or poverty-stricken."

"President Nelson described what we do and what we teach our children," Elder Stevenson said. "We teach our children to be honest, to be forthright, to follow Jesus Christ and to honor and sustain the laws of the land and support the government."

The two presidents also discussed humanitarian issues. Elder Fallabella described the church's vast impact in Peru. The church has directly helped nearly 5 million people in this nation of 31 million since 1985.

President Nelson said the church delegation also praised the work of Peru's First Lady.

"She was not in the meeting, but she's a well-known educator and very concerned about the welfare of women and children," he said. "Particularly, she is a wonderful example of the power of a woman in Peru."

He presented Vizcarra with a miniature of Torval's Christus statue.

"I also told him we'd be praying for him, and he loved it," President Nelson said.

In fact, LDS Charities has helped 4.6 million people in Peru since 1985, according to statistics provided by the church, which now has 593,854 members in the country.

President Nelson will speak to missionaries from five missions in Lima on Saturday afternoon in a meeting to be broadcast to all missionaries in the South America Northwest Area. On Saturday night, he will speak at a devotional that will be broadcast throughout Peru from the Coliseo Mariscal Caceres, an indoor arena with a capacity of 7,000.