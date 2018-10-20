Utah State soccer (2-12-2, 1-6-2 MW) is set to play its final home match of the 2018 regular season this weekend, as it hosts Fresno State (5-9-3, 4-3-2 MW) on Sunday, Oct. 21, at 1 p.m.

Sunday's match will be the final home match for Utah State's six seniors. Prior to the contest against Fresno State, the Aggies will honor defender Kelsey Andersen, undergraduate assistant coach Jenny DeBoer, defender Jaylen Hinckley, goalkeeper Grace McGuire, midfielder Danielle Nowers and goalkeeper Kaitlyn Stratton. The Senior Day celebrations will begin at 12:50 p.m., with kickoff set for 1:05 p.m.

Fresno State makes the trip to Logan with a 5-9-3 record, including a 4-3-2 Mountain West ledger. The Bulldogs are tied for fifth in the conference standings with UNLV and Colorado College. Fresno State handed Boise State (13-3-1, 7-1-1) its first conference loss of the season on Friday in Boise with a 2-1 win. Redshirt sophomore defender Emma Chivers leads the Bulldogs with five goals on the season, while a trio of Bulldogs has two assists apiece. Senior Nicole Theroux guards the net for the Bulldogs, where she has tallied 54 saves and allowed 16 goals. Brian Zwaschka is in his ninth season as the head coach at Fresno State, where he has an overall record of 73-97-26.

The all-time series between Utah State and Fresno State is tied at 7-7-3, with the series dating back to 1999. Since both teams joined the Mountain West, the Aggies have gone 4-1-0 in competition against the Bulldogs. Last year, USU took a 1-0 win over Fresno State in Fresno.

For the Aggies, freshman forward Sara Noel leads the offense with four goals, while sophomore midfielder Ashley Cardozo has added four assists. Senior McGuire leads the goalkeepers with 68 saves and 22 goals allowed during the year, earning a 1.53 goals against average.

All regular-season home and Mountain West matches will continue to be broadcast as a USU Athletics Production on the Mountain West Network. All video feeds will be available live and in archive form online. Live stats and play-by-play information will be available through SIDEARM, while updates will also be provided through the team's social media outlets. Links to each option will be available online prior to every match.