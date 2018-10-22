SALT LAKE CITY — There’s another streaming service on the way.

What happened: WarnerMedia announced it plans to create a new streaming TV service that could potentially be a major rival for other streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and the soon-to-be-launched Disney streaming service, according to CNN Business.

The new service will launch in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Why it matters: WarnerMedia is a division of AT&T that now owns HBO, Turner and Warner Bros. The service would likely include the entire catalog of films and TV shows from these companies, according to CNN Business.

WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey said in a memo the service will include HBO.

"Our service will start with HBO and the genre-defining programming that viewers crave. On top of that we will package content from Turner and Warner Bros., with their deep brand connections that touch both diverse interests and mass audiences," Stanley said, according to CNN Business.

AT&T/WarnerMedia’s John Stankey statement on direct-to-consumer streaming service launching in Q4 2019: pic.twitter.com/B75YfLMyq3 — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) October 10, 2018

Context: The direct-to-consumer model will be similar to Disney's, which is stripping its content from Netflix and sharing it with customers who subscribe to the service.

"While going direct-to-consumer gives us an additional opportunity to reach audiences that aren't part of a traditional subscription service, our wholesale relationships will continue to be an important distribution channel," Stankey said. "So, it will be a priority to work with our partners to deliver a compelling and competitive product that will complement our wholesale distribution, allowing us to reach the largest number of viewers."

Earlier talks: Rumors of the streaming service popped up last month when Randall Stephenson, the chairman and CEO of AT&T, announced a new service was on the way, according to Variety.