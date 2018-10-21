SALT LAKE CITY — A voting Utah resident’s dream just came true.

What happened: Social media user Quinn Rollins tweeted a photo of himself mailing in his ballot. In his tweet, he asked Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox for some help receiving an “I Voted” sticker.

“I'm ready to mail in my ballot, but I'm sad that mail-in voters don't get the I VOTED sticker, which is my entire motivation for civic engagement. Can you just make some handmade stickers for me? Your crafting skills are legendary,” he tweeted.

It didn’t take long for Cox to respond.

“I’ll see what I can do,” he said.

“Ok, @jedikermit , I’ve been working on your sticker. We’ll get it mailed out to you. I hope I don’t have to do too many of these,” Cox tweeted at Rollins.

Cox later told social media he didn’t think he could make stickers for everyone, according to KSL-TV.

He said “if we mail stickers with every ballot, a person who doesn’t vote might wear a sticker. That would lead to chaos and anarchy and the end of our Republic. We can’t let that happen! As soon as the legislature makes sticker-fraud a capital offense, we will mail them.”