SALT LAKE CITY — Late-night comedians Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert might appear at a random church sometime soon.

What’s going on: Fallon was a guest at last weekend’s New Yorker Festival, where they both spoke about politics, what it’s like to be a late-night host, and the possibility of Fallon working with Colbert to serve a Mass.

“We actually talked about showing up to a random mass around the city and just reliving our altar boy days and serving mass one day. We might still do it,” he said, according to Relevant magazine.

Fallon said his show “came really close to getting the pope” for a guest host, too.

Context: Colbert’s faith has been well-documented as he’s risen to stardom as a late-night host. The New York Times spoke to him in January 2012 about his connection to God, which came from his mother’s religious teachings.