1 of 2
View 2 Items
SALT LAKE CITY — Late-night comedians Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert might appear at a random church sometime soon.
What’s going on: Fallon was a guest at last weekend’s New Yorker Festival, where they both spoke about politics, what it’s like to be a late-night host, and the possibility of Fallon working with Colbert to serve a Mass.
- “We actually talked about showing up to a random mass around the city and just reliving our altar boy days and serving mass one day. We might still do it,” he said, according to Relevant magazine.
- Fallon said his show “came really close to getting the pope” for a guest host, too.
Context: Colbert’s faith has been well-documented as he’s risen to stardom as a late-night host. The New York Times spoke to him in January 2012 about his connection to God, which came from his mother’s religious teachings.Comment on this story
- “She taught me to be grateful for my life regardless of what that entailed, and that’s directly related to the image of Christ on the cross and the example of sacrifice that he gave us,” Colbert said to The Times. “What she taught me is that the deliverance God offers you from pain is not no pain — it’s that the pain is actually a gift. What’s the option? God doesn’t really give you another choice.”
- Earlier this year, Colbert revealed the one Bible verse that changed his life — Matthew 6:27.
- “It changed my life. I had lost my faith, I was so racked with anxiety. It was the first time I had read the Bible and I understood the phrase. ‘It spoke to me.’ The words of Christ are that for me. The words of Christ just speak off the page. There’s no effort for me to read them,” he said.