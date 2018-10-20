Westminster's (7-15, 5-9 RMAC) trip to New Mexico Highlands (7-15, 5-9 RMAC) proved difficult as the Griffins fell in three sets.

The Griffins recorded negative hitting percentages in the first and third-set losses.

The second set was arguably the team's best offensive performance. The Griffins scored 21 points and recorded 12 kills and a .140 hitting percentage. Westminster rallied from being eight down to tie the set, 21-21. But a couple of attack errors halted the comeback, and the Thunderwolves finished the set with two kills for the win, 25-21.

Westminster will finish the weekend at CSU-Pueblo on Saturday night.