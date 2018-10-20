LIMA, Peru — Two decades ago, President Russell M. Nelson — then of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — stood at a new missionary training center here and prayed for the land of Peru, a nation “preserved through the ages for Thy holy purposes.”

“Thou hast promised that those who possess this land will be sustained as they are righteous and worship the God of the land, who is Jesus Christ,” he prayed in fluent Spanish. “Bless the people of Peru to know of this divine destiny of their land.”

Today a copy of the dedicatory prayer hangs in the MTC, where some 150 missionaries called to serve in one of 18 missions in Peru and Bolivia receive instruction and training.

President Nelson returned to Peru on Friday, Oct. 19. He is scheduled to address missionaries in the South America Northwest Area and to speak at a devotional that will be broadcast throughout Peru from the Coliseo Mariscal Caceres, an indoor arena with a capacity of 7,000.

