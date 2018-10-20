Despite outshooting the opponents, 21-7, Westminster's women's soccer team (10-3-1, 7-2-1 RMAC) drew 2-2 with CSU-Pueblo (7-4-3, 4-4-2 RMAC).

The Thunderwolves shocked the Griffins with two first-half goals against the run of play. Westminster outshot the home side, 10-3, but found itself down 2-0 at the half. CSU-Pueblo's goalkeeper made five saves, and the defense blocked two shots to deny the Griffins. Brynnae Braun came close to scoring when her shot hit the post in the final seconds of the half.

Westminster continued its offensive dominance in the second half. Westminster struck three minutes into the first half as Aimee Kurfurst scored her eighth goal of the season. A free kick in the 59th minute led to Libby Dearden's equalizer. A last-minute save by CSU-Pueblo's keeper kept the score level and sent the game into overtime.

The game ended 2-2 after two halves of overtime finished without a shot on goal.

A win over New Mexico Highlands on Sunday will put the Griffins one step closer to securing a first-round home game in the conference tournament.