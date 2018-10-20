Dixie State volleyball won its third-straight match, but it was not easy, as the Trailblazers rallied to escape with a five-set victory at Colorado State-Pueblo on Friday night inside Massari Arena. With the victory, DSU (17-4, 12-2 RMAC) clinched its first-ever RMAC postseason tournament berth and remained within one game of the conference lead with four regular-season matches remaining.

After dropping a hard-fought opening set, 25-23, the Trailblazers opened the second set with a 6-1 run and never looked back to even match at 1-1 with a 25-20 set two win. DSU kept the momentum into the third stanza as the Blazers built a 15-11 lead, but the ThunderWolves (4-19, 2-12 RMAC) rallied with a 14-6 run to post a 25-19 win and a 2-1 advantage in the match.

Dixie State again squared the match with a 25-22 triumph in set four to force a decisive fifth set, which saw CSU-Pueblo bolt out to a commanding 11-7 lead. However, the Trailblazer defense stepped up to force six ThunderWolves’ attack errors as part of a 7-0 run to vault to a 14-11 lead. CSU-Pueblo scored the next point to pull to within two, but DSU closed out the comeback win with a Lauren Gammell kill that ended the upset bid.

Senior Hannah Doonan paced the Trailblazers with a career-high 18 kills and 15 digs to record her fifth double-double of the season. Fellow senior Malary Marshall also had a solid night as she hit .565 on her way to a career-high-tying 13 kills with a co-team-high four block assists. Sophomore Megan Treanor collected her team-leading eighth double-double with 21 assists and 12 digs, and Gammell finished with four kills and four total blocks.

The Trailblazers hit .171 for the match, though they did manage to post a .368 attack percentage in the decisive fifth set. The DSU defense held the Thunderwolves to a .147 clip and forced 30 attack errors, while senior Sid Brandon tallied 24 of DSU’s 85 total digs. Dixie State finished with 9.0 team blocks.

Dixie State wraps up its 2018 regular season road slate Saturday at New Mexico Highlands.