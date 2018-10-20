Junior Jandir Porta netted the “golden goal” with 3:51 to play in double overtime to lift Dixie State’s men’s soccer team to a dramatic 3-2 victory over Colorado State-Pueblo on Friday night at Trailblazer Stadium.

The Trailblazers (5-8-2, 3-6-2 RMAC) led 2-0 at halftime as a pair of freshmen struck for both first-half goals. Dresdan Quackenbush got Dixie State on the board early in the 18th minute when he one-touched an Idris Alabi centering feed from inside the 6-yard box for his first collegiate goal. Daniel Brubaker then gave DSU the two-goal advantage with just less than 10 minutes to play in the stanza when he went top shelf on an Ascari Robles left-wing cross from 10 yards out.

Dixie State kept up the offensive pressure to start the second half as the Blazers rattled off five early attempts, including shots on goal from Brubaker and Moises Medina, but ThunderWolves keeper Tyler Harvey turned away each chance. Porta then had a great look at another DSU insurance goal midway through the 64th minute, but his blast caromed off the crossbar, and CSU-Pueblo cleared the ball out of the zone.

Those missed chances wound up haunting the Trailblazers as they lost their bid for a shutout midway through the 68th minute when Archie Jones headed in CSU-Pueblo’s (5-8-2, 2-7-2 RMAC) first goal to cut the DSU lead in half. Then with less than three minutes to play, Dixie State could not keep the ball in the CSU-Pueblo end, and the ThunderWolves were able to flip the field position, eventually squaring the match at 2-2 on a Tanner Pile shot from 4 yards out with 1:30 to play in regulation.

Then with four-plus minutes to play in double overtime, Brubaker streaked down the right wing and fed a cross to Medina, who flicked the ball ahead to Porta, and the junior tucked home the game-winner into the left corner of the goal from 15 yards out to end the match.

DSU outshot CSU-Pueblo, 18-15 and 9-5 on frame, with Quackenbush accounting for five of those attempts (two on goal). Junior keeper Zach Nielson (5-6-2) made three saves to earn his fifth win of the year in goal.

Dixie State continues its homestand Sunday with a match against Adams State beginning at 1 p.m.