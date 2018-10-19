SALT LAKE CITY — As Jonas Jerebko was out shooting warmup shots 90 minutes before Friday night’s Utah-Golden State game, all eyes were glued to another guy, one Steph Curry.

Jerebko was all business as he fired up shots from every angle, but he couldn’t help but grin when a couple of women near mid-court unfurled a big blue-and-yellow Swedish flag.

A few minutes later, while hordes of fans leaned over the rails to try to get autographs from Curry as he exited the court, only a handful asked for Jerebko’s signature.

A couple of hours later, Jerebko was all smiles as he of all players was the one who broke Jazz players hearts with a tip-in off a Kevin Durant miss with 0.3 seconds remaining to give the Warriors a 124-123 victory in the home opener for Utah.

"I just tried to get to the rim and get to the paint to tip it in if he missed," Jerebko said afterward.

"Jonas was at the right place at the right time and it was very fitting that he came here and got the game-winning tip," said Durant. "So we were very excited for him."

Jerebko had played half the game and was out during crunch time only to be inserted by coach Steve Kerr in the final minute when he came up big for the Warriors.

Of course, the 6-foot-10 Swede is familiar to Utah fans since he was a member of the Jazz last season. He was mostly a reserve, but started 19 games and averaged 5.8 points and 3.3 rebounds. He was the team’s second-best 3-point shooter behind Joe Ingles at 41.4 percent. He got a nice ovation when he entered the game at the 4:58 mark of the first quarter.

However, Jerebko was the odd man out when the Jazz chose to bring back nearly the entire team from 2017-18. Jerebko was not offered a contract, but he isn’t bitter about it.

“No that’s their decision, that’s a business,” he said. “I got no complaints, they took care of me last year, but I’ve got to move on.”

Things couldn’t have worked out much better for Jerebko. Just five days after being waived by the Jazz, he was signed by the world-champion Warriors.

While Jerebko says he has no hard feelings about the Jazz decision, he is thrilled at the way things worked out for him.

“It’s been awesome,” he said. “It’s been over my expectations. Everything is professional. It’s been really good.”

Jerebko says he was happy to see former teammates and even watched a game the night before with Jae Crowder, who was his teammate in Boston for a couple of years before they hooked up again last year. But Jerebko isn’t overly sentimental about coming back to Utah.

“I wouldn’t call it home — I was only here six months,” he said. “I don’t feel that much different.”

Kerr said he’s happy to have Jerebko on his roster this year, even before his last-second game-winner.

“Jonas has been great,” he said. “He knows what he’s doing, he’s a very good basketball player, smart and can play a bunch of positions. He can go out and shoot a three or bang inside. I see him as a jack of all trades.”

Kerr said Jerebko may not play on some nights, but on others he might play a lot, like Friday with Andre Iguodala out. That’s what happened as Jerebko ended up playing 24 minutes, 14 in the first half alone and scoring eight points with four rebounds.

Jerebko sank a 3-pointer less than 30 seconds after entering the game in the first quarter and added another from the right corner before the quarter was over. Midway through the second half he scored on a jumper in the lane from 10 feet. In the second half, he played just 10 minutes and missed his only shot attempt before his game-winning tip.

Before the game, Jerebko had said he wished his former teammates good luck, then added, “but tonight we want to get the win.”

On this night the Warriors got the win thanks to Jerebko and luck wasn't with the Jazz in the disappointing one-point loss.