"PERFECT SET," by Melanie Jacobson, Covenant Communications, $15.99, 215 pages (f)

Melanie Jacobson’s ninth book, "Perfect Set," is a lighthearted pleasure to read that explores deeper issues and invites the reader into the magic of Southern California with small nods locals will appreciate.

Provided by Covenant Communications Melanie Jacobson is the author of "Perfect Set."

Although this book is a stand-alone, some favorite characters from Jacobson’s book "Second Chance" make appearances, making this a great read for fans of Jacobson’s work or newcomers to her world.

Opening on the golden sand beaches of California at a young single adult bonfire, Bree Merceer, a driven sports reporter, finds herself meeting professional beach volleyball player Kade Townsend. Kade’s initial attempts at impressing Bree are poorly received, as she has a strict rule about not dating athletes. She is soon assigned to write an article on Kade.

Kade has a reputation as a party guy who does not live up to the high standards of being a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, reports of which fill gossip tabloids. Kade is adamant against letting reporters back into his life, but he can’t deny the attraction he feels for Bree.

Bree must work hard in the man’s world of sports reporting to prove herself as a talented reporter and not just a cute girl who wants to be a trophy girlfriend. She finds herself taking on mansplaining and microaggressions. Bree struggles with her promise to not date athletes and her attraction to Kade.

There are some chaste kissing scenes, and no swearing. There are minor references to drugs, the party lifestyle, pornography and addiction, and brief tense family situations.

Jacobson has a master’s degree in English. She lives in Southern California with her husband and children. To find out more about her and her books, visit melaniejacobson.net.