DRAPER — It's one year later, and not much has changed for the Morgan girls soccer team, at least not at first glance. With a 2-0 win over Summit Academy on Friday, the Trojans advance to the 3A championship match with a chance to repeat on the title won one year ago.

It's easy to assume a return of many of the players off last year's team are helping Morgan's cause to repeat as champions, although that's actually not the case.

"We're fortunate to be where we're at," said Morgan coach Bryan Searle. "We're actually a really young team that's depending on several 10th-graders and even ninth-graders."

Indeed a glance down Morgan's roster shows a bevy of freshmen and sophomores, with only five seniors and five juniors listed, of which two of those seniors can't play due to injury.

Fortunately for the Trojans, it was one of the few seniors who got things going on Friday. With just 5:44 left in the first half, Hayden Keele's shot-on-goal found a difficult bounce and got through for the first score of the day.

"First half was a little rough, but we got a bit lucky on that first one," Searle said. "But that maybe helped us go into a second half where we played much better."

The second half saw the Trojans put on more pressure and sustain better possession throughout, with sophomore Brooklyn Peterson able to find the back of the net with 35:15 remaining.

Summit Academy saw some opportunities to get back into the game at times, with a shot just glancing off the post late, but ultimately couldn't cut into the two-goal deficit throughout the second half play.

"It was a good win for us and I'm real proud of the girls for getting back to the championship match," Searle said. "Even though we're defending champions, I think everyone would agree that Judge (Memorial) is the team to beat."

As for Judge, it punched a ticket to the championship match by slugging out a 1-0 win over Juab. The Bulldogs haven't lost a single game to a 3A opponent this season and will be viewed as the favorite by most come Saturday's championship match which begins at 1:30 p.m. and will be held at Rio Tinto Stadium.