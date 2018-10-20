Utah State women's soccer fought to a 0-0 draw against San José State on Friday at Chuck and Gloria Bell Field.

With the tie, Utah State now sits at 2-12-2 on the year with a 1-6-2 Mountain West record. San José moves to 7-6-3 overall and 6-2-1 in league play.

Friday's match was the first time the Aggies have ended a contest in a scoreless draw since the 2017 season. Additionally, this was the fourth overtime match between Utah State and San José State in the 15-match series between the two teams. The Aggies and Spartans also played extra time in the 2009 match in Logan.

The Aggies fired off 10 shots in Friday's match, including five shots on goal. The Spartans finished the match with 14 shots, nine of which were on goal. Junior Alecia Robinson, sophomore midfielder Kami Warner and freshman forward Hallee Jones led the team with two shots apiece, while Robinson and Warner added two shots on goal apiece.

Three Utah State players were on the field for the full 110 minutes Friday, as senior goalkeeper Grace McGuire, junior defender Mealii Enos and sophomore midfielder Ashley Cardozo played the entire match.

The match started out fairly even, with both teams trading possession and shots. The Spartans out-shot the Aggies by three in the first half, but both were able to create solid opportunities. In the second half, Utah State came out in a dominating fashion, controlling possession and taking five shots to San José State's three. The Aggies looked to capitalize on set pieces, earning five corner kicks in the match, but they were unable to do so.

The San José State offense came out strong again in the first overtime period, keeping possession in its attacking third for the majority of the minutes. In that 10-minute stretch, the Spartans and Aggies got off two shots apiece. In the second overtime period, the Aggies were able to draw key fouls within the final minutes. Utah State earned two final corner kicks in the last minute of play, but neither was able to find the net.

Utah State will host its final home game of the 2018 season as Fresno State comes to town on Sunday, Oct. 21, at 1 p.m., on what will be Senior Day for six Aggie seniors.