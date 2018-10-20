Amit Hefer had one of his best games of the season where he was able to cap off the hat-trick to help the Westminster Griffins win their seventh game of the conference season as they shut out the Adam State Grizzlies at home.

Brody Nelson and Danny Darelli each got the assist on the first goal that set up Hefer quickly as the Griffins found a way to take the early 1-0 lead nearly four minutes into the game. Despite a quick goal to start the game, the Griffins held a 1-0 lead after 45 minutes of action.

In the second half, Adir Hazout and Preston Mclllece both received an assist for Hefer's second goal of the game as he found himself one on one with the goalkeeper and hit the back of the net.

At the 63rd minute, Nelson got his second assist, which set up Hefer for a deep shot at the 25-yard mark of the field to cap off his hat-trick.

Will Desantis faced nine shots as the goalkeeper for the Griffins and had three saves in the shut-out victory.

Next up, the Westminster men’s soccer team will prepare for its final home game of the season, which will also be Senior Day, on Sunday afternoon.