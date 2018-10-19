Children pick pumpkins to paint during Utah Foster Care's annual Pumpkin Fest at the Olympic Legacy Plaza at the Gateway in Salt Lake City on Friday. The event, which included games and dancing, was sponsored by Utah Foster Care and my529, formerly known as Utah Educational Savings Plan. While the kids decorated their jack-o'-lantern, adults were given the opportunity talk to foster parents about the foster care experience and pick up information about saving for college. Utah Foster Care is a nonprofit organization that serves Utah’s children by finding, educating and nurturing families to meet the needs of children in foster care. For more information on foster parenting, go to utahfostercare.org.

See the world through the eyes of award-winning photojournalists. Click through the gallery above to view the unique images our visual storytellers captured today. Follow the official Deseret News Instagram account for more photographs and videos from the staff.