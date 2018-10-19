HEBER CITY — Four people died in a crash early Friday afternoon after a dump truck that was reportedly driving recklessly crossed over the freeway median and hit a pickup truck broadside, officials said.

The crash occurred on U.S. 40 near Jordanelle Reservoir in Wasatch County, the Utah Highway Patrol said. The dump truck was westbound when it crossed into the median, vaulting over the cable barrier, troopers said.

It then hit the pickup truck, which had at least four people inside, the UHP said. Three people were ejected from the truck, all of whom died, according to troopers. A fourth person in the vehicle was not ejected but also died.

Additional details about the people killed, including names and ages, were not immediately released.

"I think horrific is the best way to put it. When you've got such a large vehicle of a dump truck going freeway speeds, and then it just crosses over and broadsides another vehicle going freeway speeds the opposite direction, there's little left of that pickup truck," said UHP Sgt. Lawrence Hopper.

A Jeep carrying two people swerved to avoid the crash and rolled down an embankment, troopers said, injuring its occupants. They were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the dump truck, which is a business vehicle out of Park City, was taken to a hospital with injuries, troopers said. His name and details about his injuries were not immediately available.

The dump truck driver is not currently cooperating with police, troopers said. They are investigating whether alcohol was a factor after open containers and prescription pills were found inside the dump truck, according to the UHP.

Additionally, troopers received a report of the drump truck being driven recklessly before the crash, the UHP said.

Officers Friday afternoon were waiting on a search warrant to draw a blood sample from the truck driver, troopers said.

Investigators will turn over evidence in the crash to the Wasatch County Attorney's Office, which will screen charges, officials said.

Eastbound traffic was backed up for several miles for several hours following the crash.

