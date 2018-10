I live in Ogden and there is nothing I dislike about Ogden — except for one thing: My wife and I can’t vote for Sheriff Rosie Rivera and District Attorney Sim Gill this November.

I’m a retired Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Department deputy, and, over the years, we have had some outstanding Salt Lake County sheriffs and district attorneys, but, in my mind, Rivera and Gill would be right at the top.

Stan Jacobson

Ogden