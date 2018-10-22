Since 1999, Utah's suicide rate has jumped up 46.5 percent. Utah now has the fifth highest suicide rate in the nation.

In my opinion the reasons for this are clearly due to social media. Most people will hear this argument from parents and people of the older generations, but coming from me — a senior attending Skyline High — I hope I can give you a different view on the matter.

From what I've experienced through my experiences and that of my peers, social media can have a big effect on your mental health. I think this is primarily due to people getting overstimulated with what people are doing. This leads to an increase in stress and anxiety. Teens will also see activities their peers are doing and they can feel left out, which leads to depressed thoughts and sadness. Not everyone reacts the same way to social media, and some people will find no negative effects when they're using it, but from my experience it is mostly negative.

Overall, I think teens and young adults need to try taking a break from social media at least once to help solve the problem of higher suicide rates and depression.

Ethan Guertler

Holladay