There certainly is a need to teach young people to be more considerate and kind and to avoid anything with even a touch of bullying against another.

However, it is hard in today's culture when the left is routinely using bullying and mob tactics and even bragging about it. Hilary Clinton said, "Be uncivilized." Eric Holder says, "When they go low, we kick 'em." Maxine Waters says, "Get in their face." College campus and other protest mobs shout profanity and intimidate, drown out and even threaten conservative speakers. Late-night talk show hosts are crude and vindictive against conservatives — especially the president — Republicans are chased out of restaurants, and more foul and uncivil behavior everywhere you look.

When "leaders" are bragging about such behavior, it is hard to teach the young people to behave more civilly.

Evelyn Scott

Draper