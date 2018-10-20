Tuesday, Nov. 6, is Election Day, and for a midterm election, it’s a big one.

In Utah, most of the election coverage is dedicated to medicinal marijuana. Yet in a time when dark money’s influence continues to grow, the U.S. Congress’ approval rating has hovered around 20 percent for a decade, and 100 million eligible Americans sat out the 2016 presidential election. Our democracy is in peril.

Fortunately, as Utahns, we have the power to take a big step in standing up for democracy and demanding that our voices count. Gerrymandering is one of many toxic tools being used by both parties across the country to dilute our representative government, which in turn reinforces voter apathy and diminishes faith in our institutions.

Proposition 4 may not be as exciting as medical marijuana or topical as President Trump and his battle with blue America, but it is at least as important. If there is one issue that can unite our divided nation, it is to raise our voices in support of having our vote count by supporting Prop 4.

Jared Buhanan-Decker

St. George