This has been a difficult year for those of us very concerned that our addiction to coal, natural gas and petroleum continues its assault on our local and global environments.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released a special report on how we are failing to meet the goals of the 2015 Paris Agreement. Three days later Hurricane Michael struck Florida, the fourth strongest storm ever to make U.S. landfall. And this year Utah suffered through one of the hottest summers in memory.

These events are both inextricably linked and getting worse. Many people are personally and publicly trying to stop climate change. We should encourage everything they do. But the harsh truth from recent events is the current approach isn't enough. We need funding to accelerate research and development and support creative solutions for new energy sources, requiring new understanding of physics and open minds.

As a concerned citizen, you can lobby and vote for increased government-funded research. We need a new Manhattan Project to avoid a climate Armageddon.