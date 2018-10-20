The Food and Drug Administration has not yet approved marijuana as a safe and effective drug for treatment of any medical condition, but they are working on it. The agency has approved one specific drug that contains the purified substance cannabidiol, one of more than 80 active chemicals in marijuana. The FDA has also approved two drugs containing a synthetic version of a substance that is present in the marijuana plant.

As voters, we do not have the technical knowledge necessary to decide if medical marijuana is safe and whether it should be legalized. This is an issue that we should not be voting on. Why are we trying to override the FDA and circumvent what the FDA does so well? We should let the FDA continue to direct research and clinical studies on medical marijuana and wait for the results, which are not that far away.

Duane Harding

West Jordan