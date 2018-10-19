SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's economy added more than 53,000 jobs over the past 12 months, a new report shows.

The state Department of Workforce Services Friday stated that nonfarm payroll employment grew by an estimated 3.6 percent from September 2017 to last month. Utah’s current employment level indicated 1,535,900 people are considered gainfully employed.

Nonetheless, the state's seasonally adjusted jobless rate rose one-tenth of a percentage point from the prior month to register at 3.2 percent. Approximately 50,400 Utahns were unemployed during the month and actively seeking work. The national unemployment rate fell two-tenths from the previous month to register at 3.7 percent.

Private sector employment in the Beehive State increased by 3.8 percent year-over-year with 47,000 new positions added to the economy, the report stated.

Only one of the 10 private-sector industry groups measured in the survey posted a net job decrease in September, with natural resources and mining losing 100 jobs since September 2017. The greatest employment growth occurred in trade, transportation and utilities, which added 12,800 jobs; education and health services added 8,300 new positions; while professional and business services added 7,900 jobs.

The highest growth by percentage occurred in trade, transportation and utilities, up 4.6 percent; financial activities up 4.4 percent; and manufacturing growing 4.2 percent.

“The latest job market statistics indicate that our state continues to ride the momentum of healthy expansion,” said DWS chief economist Carrie Mayne. “Job seekers continue to find employment opportunities, despite a slight softening in the labor force measures.”