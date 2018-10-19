SALT LAKE CITY — Utah fans can once again use their ticket to Saturday’s football game against Southern Cal as UTA fare the full day.

In addition the Utah Transit Authority will put in service eight special, four-car direct TRAX trains from Draper to Rice-Eccles Stadium (route 710) before the game. There will also be special direct buses from the Salt Lake Central Station to the stadium, and buses will be staged near TRAX stations on 400 South to supplement train capacity to the stadium as need.

Following the game, there will be extra four-car TRAX trains to Draper (route 710) and Daybreak (route 703).

Special direct buses from the stadium to the Salt Lake Central Station will be staged on University Street (1400 East), just north of South Campus Drive (400 South). Special direct buses from the stadium to the Courthouse Station will be staged on University Street immediately adjacent to Stadium TRAX Station.

The Blue Line between Salt Lake and Draper will have 3-car TRAX trains to accommodate passengers arriving at the Courthouse Station from the stadium on buses and trains headed to Daybreak.