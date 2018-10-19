Three stories consistently dominated headlines this week: Sen. Elizabeth Warren's DNA test, Canada's legalization of marijuana and the disappearance of Saudi journalist and Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

As a retaliation against President Donald Trump's mocking, Sen. Elizabeth Warren released the results of a DNA test she took in order to prove her Native American ancestry. According to the report, she is 1/1024 Native American.

Walt Handelsman

The results have sparked criticism, with some saying it only further confuses the definition of what it is to be Native American and others going so far as to say it only perpetuates racism and mocks Native American voices.

Lisa Benson

Dana Summers

Canada legalized recreational marijuana on Wednesday. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was intent on passing the Cannabis Act, claiming it is a solution for keeping kids away from marijuana as well as making it difficult for illegal dealers to reap profits.

Walt Handelsman

Henry Payne

Saudi journalist, author and Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi's disappearance has been a major story all week.

Investigations into what exactly happened to him are ongoing but appear to point toward his murder, possibly by Saudi authorities. Khashoggi was highly critical of the Saudi government.

Dana Summers

The situation has put the United States in a difficult position, with many debating what the correct course of action is if evidence proves Khashoggi's murder.

Walt Handelsman

Conversation continues about what the outcome of the midterm elections will be, how it will affect the 2020 presidential election and the tactics of Republicans and Democrats to influence voters.

Drew Sheneman

Scott Stantis

Dana Summers

Sears, once the largest retailer in the nation, announced it was filing for bankruptcy this week.