SALT LAKE CITY — Joe Ingles’ path to Utah was untraditional, to say the least.

The Australian traveled overseas, playing in four different countries to being waived by the Los Angeles Clippers to now being respected as one of the league’s top shooting guards, according to Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr.

“What a story,” Kerr said ahead of Utah’s home opener against the Warriors on Friday. “He’s a great passer, great feel for the game.

“He’s become an outstanding three-point shooter, and he’s got major size defensively; he just drapes himself all over people,” he added. “He’s become an excellent player and I think he kind of represents what the Jazz are about.”

But in Ingles’ heart, he also feels he’s the best shooter in the league. And he’s unapologetic about it.

“Oh, I am. Yeah, why wouldn’t I?” Ingles responded when asked if he feels he’s the best during the preseason. “The numbers I’ve shot, the percentages, they obviously are what they are and people are going to dissect everything but, I honestly feel like they’re all going to go in when I shoot the ball.”

Ingles put up 22 points while going 4 for 6 from beyond the arc in Utah’s 123-117 season-opening win against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday. He also ranked fourth in 3-point percentage at 44 last season.

“When I feel like it’s my shot within the flow of the offense and getting in any rhythm, I feel like I should make every one of them,” Ingles said. “That’s why it (ticks) me off in practice when I miss open shots because I feel like I should make them.”

One half of the Splash Brothers, Steph Curry, caught wind of Ingles’ bold remarks at the shootaround ahead of the Jazz-Warriors showdown.

“That just means in Las Vegas in the Summer League in 2009 we had two of the best shooters of all time … we’ve got a lot in common then,” Curry said.

Also along the way to earning his four-year, $52 million deal in 2017, Ingles also spent two summers with the Golden State Warriors Summer League squads in 2009 and 2010, which is where he first crossed paths with the Baby-Faced Assassin out of Davidson College. Nine years later, they are now facing off on ESPN in a prime-time Western Conference battle when the Jazz hosts the Warriors.

“He has proven that he’s a versatile player that can do a lot of different things on the floor,” Curry said of Ingles. “It took him a different type of journey and path to get here but perseverance like that speaks a lot about a guy’s character and work ethic in terms of keep getting hit in the face, hit in the face and then finally breaking through so it’s good to see.”