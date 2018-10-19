SALT LAKE CITY — A man who prosecutors say lost his cool when a dog named Temper ate his dinner was charged Friday with beating the dog with a hammer.

Stanley Jocelyn, 50, of Salt Lake City, is charged in 3rd District Court with torture of a companion animal, a third-degree felony.

On Aug. 13, Jocelyn "set his dinner down on the living room table after which the dog, Temper, ate the steak off of the plate," according to charging documents. When Jocelyn started moving toward the dog, Temper bit him.

Jocelyn responded by getting a hammer and "repeatedly struck Temper in the head," the charges state.

"You killed the dog," Jocelyn's girlfriend and the owner of the dog yelled, according to court records.

Temper was taken to a local pet hospital and was "treated surgically for a crushing injury to his skull," the charges state.