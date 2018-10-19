SALT LAKE CITY — The Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest has reopened all areas, roads and trails north of U.S. 6 that were closed due to the Pole Creek Fire.

According to a statement from forest officials, Loop A in Diamond Fork campground is also open, but there is no water available or garbage pickup.

In addition, officials have reopened more roads in the Mount Nebo area that were closed by the Bald Mountain and Pole Creek fires.

The reopened roads are:

• Santaquin Canyon to the Trumbolt day-use site.

• The Mona Pole road to the intersection with the Mount Nebo Scenic Byway.

• The Mount Nebo Scenic Byway on the south end of the forest boundary to the intersection with the Mon Pole road.

• Pole Creek road to the Haystack Hill area.

• Salt Creek road to the Cottonwood campground.

Remaining closures will continue to be evaluated. There is no timeline for other roads and areas to reopen.