SALT LAKE CITY — A new report from WalletHub ranked Utah as the third-most politically engaged state in the country ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.

WalletHub compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia on 10 different measures, ranging from the percentage of registered voters during the 2016 presidential election to the total amount of political contributors per adult population.

The report primarily used data from the 2016 presidential election and 2014 midterm elections.

Utah ranked:

24th in the nation for its percentage of the electorate who voted in the 2014 midterm.

in the nation for its percentage of the electorate who voted in the 2014 midterm. Second for change in percent of the electorate who actually voted in 2016 election versus the 2012 elections.

for change in percent of the electorate who actually voted in 2016 election versus the 2012 elections. First for engaging with civic education.

for engaging with civic education. First for its voter accessibility policies.

for its voter accessibility policies. First for the percentage of residents who participate in civic groups and organizations.

Bigger picture: The District of Columbia placed first on the list with Maine right behind.

Why it matters: The United States isn’t great at getting its people out to vote. The U.S. ranked 26 out of 32 countries for its voter participation, according to a Pew Research Center study.

Most states don’t engage with civic education in schools. Large parts of the population say they don't know how they can register to vote, according to the WalletHub report.