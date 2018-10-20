SANDY — Veterans and military personnel looking for a job are invited to the Hiring Utah's Heroes Benefits and Career Fair on Tuesday, Nov. 6.

The free event at the Mountain American Exposition Center, 9575 S. State, is open to all National Guard and Reserve service members, active duty service members, veterans and military spouses. Doors open at 11 a.m.

More than 90 of the state’s top employers — all of which are looking to fill positions — will be in attendance. In addition, a select group of veterans service providers will be on hand to answer questions about benefits and resources.

Jobseekers can register at jointservicessupport.org/Reg/52I551.

The event is sponsored by the Utah Department of Veterans and Military Affairs Office, Utah Department of Workforce Services, National Guard Employment Support Program, Utah Department of Labor - VETS, Utah Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve and other local partners.