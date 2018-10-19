SALT LAKE CITY — A key Utah midterm race may be an indicator of whether or not a hard red state can ever turn blue, NPR reports.

The details: Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams isn’t a traditional liberal Democrat. Rather, he holds several conservative values and touts them during his speeches and meetings with public voters.

The other side: Utah Rep. Mia Love maintains that she’s the true independent voice, even though she’s a Republican representative, according to NPR.

Bigger picture: Candidates like McAdams — who hold traditional conservative values but are running as Democrats — are one way the Democratic Party might win back the House of Representatives in November, NPR reports.

Both candidates lean into Utah’s uneasiness of President Donald Trump. A report earlier this month found that Utah’s approval of Trump saw the most dramatic drop compared to all other states.

Flashback: This reminds me of my interview with FiveThirtyEight’s Nate Silver from around the 2016 election. He told me that Utah has all the makings of a blue state — it’s tech sector, education and immigration beliefs all lean blue — but the state remains red because of its desire to see Congress uphold traditional conservative values.