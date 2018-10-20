THE BASICS

USC (4-2, 3-1) at Utah (4-2, 2-2)

Kickoff: Saturday, 6 p.m.

Rice-Eccles Stadium (45,807)

FieldTurf

TV: Pac-12 Networks

Stream: Pac-12.com

Radio: ESPN 700AM

Series: USC leads 11-5

Weather: Clear, temperatures in the low 60s.

Transportation: UTA information

THE STAKES

For USC ... After gaining control of the Pac-12 South race with last week’s win over Colorado, the Trojans can secure some additional space with a victory.

For Utah … The Utes need a win to keep their Pac-12 South title hopes alive. A loss could be devastating in that regard. Therefore, this is a big, big game.

THE TRENDS

For USC … The Trojans have won three straight Pac-12 games — defeating Washington State, Arizona and Colorado — since falling at Stanford early on.

For Utah ... The Utes have come out victorious in their last two games against USC at Rice-Eccles Stadium — prevailing 31-27 in 2016 and 24-21 in 2014.

THE CRYSTAL BALL

For USC ... The Trojans have proven to be a deep squad by overcoming injuries like the fractured ankle that has sidelined linebacker Porter Gustin for the season.

For Utah … The Utes continue their run of success that has come the past two weeks when they outscored Stanford and Arizona by a combined score of 82-31.

PLAYER TO WATCH

Rick Bowmer Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) carries the ball against Arizona during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Tyler Huntley, Utah quarterback: What will the junior do for an encore after scoring touchdowns as a passer, rusher and receiver last week?

KEY MATCHUP

Utah’s defense vs. USC’s offense: Freshman quarterback J.T. Daniels faces a tall task against the Utes, who lead the Pac-12 in numerous defensive categories.

QUOTABLE

“We knew coming into the season that (defense) would have to help us if we wanted to win another Pac-12 title, especially early as we develop an offense.”

— USC coach Clay Helton (Orange County Register)

“We need to focus and try to keep plugging away week by week, starting this week with USC."

— Utah coach Kyle Whittingham

NEXT UP

Utah heads to the Rose Bowl to take on UCLA on Friday, while USC hosts Arizona State on Saturday.

UTAH SCHEDULE

Aug. 30 — Weber State, Won 41-10

Sept. 8 — at Northern Illinois, Won 17-6

Sept. 15 — Washington, Lost 21-7

Sept. 29 — at Washington State, Lost 28-24

Oct. 6 — at Stanford, Won 40-21

Oct. 12 — Arizona, Won 42-10

Oct. 20 — USC (6 p.m., P12N)

Oct. 26 — at UCLA (8:30 p.m., ESPN)

Nov. 3 — at Arizona State (TBA)

Nov. 10 — Oregon (TBA)

Nov. 17 — at Colorado (TBA)

Nov. 24 — BYU (TBA)

All times Mountain