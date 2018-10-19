DUCHESNE — One person was killed and another injured when a passenger car crashed head-on with a semi late Thursday.

Just after 11 p.m., a car heading west on U.S. 40 near Duchesne suddenly went into oncoming traffic for an unknown reason and hit a semitractor-trailer pulling double tankers, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

"The semi continued on for a short distance before being able to stop. The tractor then ignited into flames and completely burned," the UHP stated.

The driver of the passenger car was killed on impact, according to the UHP. A passenger was taken to Uintah Basin Medical Center with injuries described as not life-threatening. The semi driver was treated for minor injuries on scene.

The name of the driver who died was not immediately released pending notification of family members who live out of state, according to the UHP.