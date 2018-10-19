SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Oct. 19.
A Utah woman who was arrested during Operation Rio Grande just landed a major job in Utah. Read more.
There’s a reason Utah college students don’t teach, and it’s more than money. Read more.
Rep. John Curtis says tariffs are having major impact on Utah small business. Read more.
The Utah Jazz are the only team in the NBA with a winning record against the Golden State Warriors over the last two seasons. The two teams play tonight. Read more.
Try our quiz: See if you can spot the 6 air quality myths about Utah.
An email from the FEC stirred more controversy in the Love-McAdams race. Read more.
National headlines
- Aide to Saudi crown prince, suspect in Khashoggi case, is shown walking into consulate [The New York Times]
- As caravan of migrants heads north, Trump threatens to close southern U.S. border [NPR]
- Afghanistan: Kandahar elections delayed by a week over killings [Al Jazeera]
- Conservatives mount a whisper campaign smearing Khashoggi in defense of Trump [The Washington Post]
- Red Sox 4, Astros 1: Boston is World Series-bound thanks to David Price's gem on short rest [CBS Sports]