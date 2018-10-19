SALT LAKE CITY — A man wanted by the Metro Gang Unit was shot and killed during a confrontation downtown with police late Thursday.

The incident marked the fifth officer-involved shooting along the Wasatch Front in a little over a week.

Members of the Metro Gang Unit, which consists of officers from across the Wasatch Front, had spotted a man who was wanted in connection with several recent felony crimes, said Unified Police Sgt. Melody Gray. The officers, in unmarked vehicles, followed the man's car and a second vehicle until they could find the right place to attempt to make an arrest, she said.

About 10:30 p.m., the suspect vehicles pulled into an ally near 455 E. 300 South. It was there that a confrontation took place between officers and the wanted man, Gray said. The officers were outside their vehicles when something prompted two officers to shoot, she said.

Ben Williams, who lives in an apartment nearby, said he heard five to 10 shots. When he looked out his window, he saw the officers had boxed the two vehicles in, and officers pulled the driver out of the car that officers shot at. Police then gave medical attention to that driver, he said.

Gray said an officer from Unified police and an officer from the Saratoga Springs Police Department fired their weapons. The wanted man, whose name was not immediately released, died en route to the hospital, she said.

Two officers suffered minor injuries. The Saratoga Springs officer who fired his gun was treated and a released at a local hospital for a knee injury, Gray said. It was not revealed how he suffered that injury. A second officer was injured while climbing a fence trying to get to the scene, she said.

One other man who was in the car with the driver ran off, but was arrested a short time later on outstanding warrants, Gray said. The second car contained two women who were detained and questioned by officers but not arrested, she said.

Saratoga Springs Police Chief Andy Burton said his officer involved in the shooting is experienced and has been with the gang unit for over five years. He said the man that officers were looking for was on parole.

West Valley police will conduct the independent review of Thursday's shooting.

The incident marked the fifth officer-involved shooting in Utah since Oct. 10.

On Wednesday, a Unified officer shot James Lyle Kuehn, 61, of Kearns, who allegedly had just robbed a Mexican restaurant at knifepoint. Kuehn remained in critical condition Thursday.

On Oct. 12, Jacob E. Albrethsen, 17, was shot and killed by Orem police officers responding to a "family problem" involving Albrethsen and a woman. While the officers were inside the home, Albrethsen came at them "armed with a knife," according to police.

On Oct. 11, Diamonte Riviore, 22, was shot and killed by a West Jordan police officer responding to a domestic violence call. Riviore, who had a history of threatening his ex-girlfriend, was holding a knife when officers arrived, according to police.

On Oct. 10, a Tooele police officer looking for a man wanted in a domestic violence-related assault shot at Christopher Michael Ono, 27, after Ono allegedly pointed a gun at the officer. No one was injured and Ono was arrested and later charged.