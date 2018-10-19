SALT LAKE CITY — After a neck injury kept Kristin Chenoweth from performing at Deer Valley Resort last summer, and with a canceled visit to the Tuacahn Amphitheatre this fall, it seemed Utah wasn't going to get an appearance from the Broadway star in 2018.

But that's about to change.

The Emmy and Tony award-winning actress, whose career has spanned across Broadway, television and film, will join The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square as the featured guest artist and narrator of this year’s annual Christmas concert, the choir announced Friday. The Orchestra at Temple Square and Bells on Temple Square will accompany them in the Conference Center on Dec. 13-15.

"Kristin Chenoweth will be among the most versatile voices to grace the conference hall stage," said music director Mack Wilberg in a press release. "Just like the choir and orchestra, she is comfortable in a variety of styles, and we are delighted she has accepted our invitation to perform with us."

This won't be Chenoweth's first time in Utah — she participated twice in sold-out performances at Brigham Young University in 2017.

"I … just loved how kind and generous the people were," she told the Deseret News last year of her first visit to Provo. "It reminded me of Oklahoma, where I’m from."

Chenoweth, a coloratura soprano, is widely known for her work in musical theater. Aside from originating the role of Glinda in the Broadway musical “Wicked,” the actress earned a Tony Award for her role as Sally Brown in "You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown." She’s also worked in television, winning an Emmy Award for her role in "Pushing Daisies" and receiving Emmy and People's Choice Award nominations for her role on "Glee." She’s also made appearances in "The West Wing" and "The Muppets."

"Kristin Chenoweth is larger than life," said Ron Jarrett, president of the choir, in the news release. "We have a very special concert planned to showcase her tour de force talents, which will ring in the Christmas spirit in an unforgettable way."

The Christmas concert is a decadeslong tradition, though this will be the choir’s first time performing Christmas selections under its new name, The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, following its name change from the Mormon Tabernacle Choir in October. More than 60,000 people typically enjoy the concert in the Conference Center, and even more watch the show through PBS and BYUtv a year later.

Inviting guest artists to participate in song and narration is also tradition. Past guests have included Gladys Knight, Walter Cronkite, David Archuleta, John Rhys-Davies, The Muppets and Sutton Foster.

Tickets — limited to four per patron — will be available online at lds.org/events starting at 10 a.m. MDT on Saturday, Oct. 20. Tickets will not be available over phone or in person. A My LDS Tickets account is needed to order tickets online.