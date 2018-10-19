This past weekend, college football was filled with many wild outcomes, considering the amount and variety of upsets that occurred across the country.

Georgia, West Virginia, Miami, Washington, Penn State, the list goes on and on of top-25 teams that fell to “lesser” opponents.

Missing in all the chaos, however, at least according to 247Sports’ Austin Nivison, was many, if any, season-defining “wild moments.”

Nivison detailed as much in his article, 10 wildest moments of the college football season so far.

The only scene from Week 8 that made his list?

A shouting match between Florida’s Dan Mullen and Vanderbilt’s Derek Mason in the middle of the Gators' 37-27 win.

Things getting wild in the Vandy-Florida game. The HC's are ready to square up 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/s1wvN75GSr — New Account (@ftbeard_17) October 13, 2018

One moment that has and seemingly will continue to have a place among the wildest of the season is, of course, BYU’s upset victory over Wisconsin, specifically Kalani Sitake’s icing of Wisconsin kicker Rafael Gaglianone.

While the win may have lost some of its luster in the past few weeks, what with BYU’s fall from the polls and Wisconsin recent 38-13 loss to Michigan, it still qualifies as one of the season’s wildest moments.

Of the victory, Nivison noted, “the Wisconsin Badgers were supposed to be very real College Football Playoff contenders coming into the season. That dream took a serious hit early on when the BYU Cougars came to Madison. BYU wasn’t even supposed to keep the game close, let alone be leading the game in the fourth quarter. Well, that’s what happened. The Badgers gave themselves a shot to tie the game with a late field goal, but Rafael Gaglianone missed the 42-yard attempt to seal the game for the Cougars.”

The No. 1 wildest moment so far this season, at least in Nivison’s eyes, was Texas’ thrilling 48-45 victory over rival Oklahoma in the Red River Showdown.

DICKER THE KICKER FOR RED RIVER IMMORTALITY. pic.twitter.com/TxSd92mPpX — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 6, 2018

Bowl predictions

Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller releases a weekly article titled College Football Bowl Projections.

In it, Miller examines the current college football landscape with an eye on the holiday bowl season.

Last year at this time, BYU was most certainly not a part of these predictions, but thanks to its current 4-3 record and a remaining schedule with at least two probable wins left, the Cougars have themselves a bowl prediction.

As of Week 8, Miller has the Cougars in his Lower-Tier Power Five Bowl section, facing off against the Memphis Tigers in the Birmingham Bowl on Dec. 22.

The Tigers belong to the American Athletic Conference, and notably played BYU in 2014 in the Miami Beach Bowl.

Memphis won that game, a 55-48 double-overtime thriller. Of course, the contest is infamous for what happened after the final whistle.

