SALT LAKE CITY — It’s become customary for professional athletes to pen farewell letters to their respective cities when they depart.

However, Utah Jazz players Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert are trying to change that narrative. The teammates have signed a multi-year partnership with Vivint Smart Home to collaborate on several advertising and marketing campaigns such as the “Letters to Utah” campaign.

Letters from Mitchell and Gobert released today, ahead of the Jazz's 2018-19 home opener against Golden State, and will be used on Jazz TV broadcasts and social media.

“Dear Utah, from the moment I stepped off the court as a 20-year-old kid, you’ve been behind me,” Mitchell said.

“You’re more than fans, you’re family,” Gobert added.

Nate Randle, chief marketing officer at Vivint Smart Home, believes “Utah is lucky to have two of the best players in the NBA,” with Gobert being named Defensive Payer of the Year and Mitchell finishing runner-up for Rookie of the Year last season.

“Their commitment to their team and the community goes above and beyond,” Randle said. “We’re honored to have them represent our brand and share what it means to feel at home.”

Rick McFarland of fiftyfilms directed the “Letters to Utah” campaign with music composed by Lisle Moore of Garage Mahal Music.