SALT LAKE CITY — Two sheriff’s deputies in California lured a giant pig from roaming a neighborhood by using a tasty junk food snack — Doritos.

The deputies received a phone call from a local resident who reported seeing a swine “the size of a mini horse,” according to a statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Before: The deputies received calls about the animal in the past so they knew instantly where he lived.

The deputies decided to lure him back to his home using chips.

“They lured him back home with Doritos one of our deputies had in her lunch bag,” the statement said. “They made a trail and he followed.”

See footage of the incident below.

All ended well for the pig.

"We were able to put him back in and secure the gate," a deputy said, according to the post. "It was fun!"

Related: a pair of pigs were rescued after they were found swimming after Hurricane Florence ravaged North Carolina, according to The News & Observer.