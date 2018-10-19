SALT LAKE CITY — A Florida family spelled out the word “HELP” with logs to find assistance after Hurricane Michael left the area devastated.

What happened: The family has since received help after a member of the family discovered the call for help using an aerial map.

According to Fox News, Amber Gee was surfing through the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s interactive map when she noticed the word “HELP” sketched onto the ground.

"I was checking on damages in the area on houses that belong to my family and I came across my grandma's house," Gee told ABC News. "And they had the word H-E-L-P written out in the yard."

She was surprised to see the signs there, especially because her grandparents and two other relatives evacuated before the Category 4 storm ravaged through Mexico Beach and the Florida panhandle.

But it turns out that her uncle, his wife and a friend of theirs stayed behind. In order to attract help, her uncle resorted to spelling out the word “HELP” using fallen logs.

"Luckily enough, my uncle who was staying there and was thinking outside of the box wrote the word H-E-L-P out," she told ABC News.

She contacted Bay County Emergency Management, who sent deputies to help the group.

"This is an incredible story of how people are working together," the agency posted on its Facebook page.

Assessing damage: The discovery comes as authorities in Florida work to assess the damage of multiple neighborhoods. The storm left 17 dead, a number that is expected to rise, according to USA Today.

"We cannot thank them enough for their hard work and dedication," Gov. Rick Scott said Monday concerning relief efforts.

What's next: More work is on the way. More than 150,000 homes remain without power in Florida. A separate 100,000 are still dark in Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia, USA Today reported.