SALT LAKE CITY — Two “Gilmore Girls” alums ran into each other on a recent episode of the medical drama “The Resident.”

What happened: Matt Czuchry, who played Logan Huntzberger on “Gilmore Girls,” stars on the new Fox show “The Resident.” On Monday, Tanc Sade, another “Gilmore Girls” alum, appeared on his show, according to BuzzFeed News.

On “The Resident,” Sade played a hospital patient with adrenaline kick, often performing crazy stunts and taking risks.

“We have such a strong bond. We can go months without talking but then it’s like nothing had passed,” Sade told BuzzFeed. “He’s extremely generous with his fellow actors and is the hardest worker I know, and a phenomenal talent.”

Sade celebrated the moment in an Instagram post.

Reminder: Back on “Gilmore Girls,” the characters Logan (Czuchry) and Finn (Sade) were friends and both members of a fictional secret society called the Life and Death Brigade at Yale, where Rory Gilmore attended.

The two boys “went on lots of adventures and got into their fair share of trouble. They even made appearances in Netflix’s ‘Gilmore Girls’ revival,” according to BuzzFeed.

“Over the course of his run on the show, and, of course, the Brigade's over-the-top return in the Netflix ‘Gilmore Girls’ revival, 'A Year in the Life,' fans became connected to Finn and his friendship with Logan, which has made them eager to see the two actors reunite once again on the small screen,” according to Bustle.

Future: It’s still unclear if we’ll see the two actors involved in a “Gilmore Girls” reunion show. Though there was the Netflix revival last year, a second one still remains in question, according to Vanity Fair.

A note for Utah: A report from 2017 found that Utah is interested in “Gilmore Girls” more than any other Netflix show.