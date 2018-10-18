Five different players found the back of the net in the second half as the BYU women's soccer team earned a 5-1 victory over Pacific on Thursday night at Knoles Field.

"The first half wasn't quite going the way we had hoped," BYU head coach Jennifer Rockwood said. "They stuck with it and didn't get too frustrated. They stayed with the game plan and played with more confidence. I challenged them to get the ball in the box and get the job done."

After a scoreless first half, sophomore Makaylie Moore started the second half and found the back of the net in the 54th minute. Junior Elise Flake crossed the ball near the penalty marker and Moore connected with the ball on a one-touch shot for a 1-0 advantage for the Cougars (9-4-1, 4-1 WCC).

Pacific (2-13, 0-6 WCC) quickly answered in the 56th minute with a long shot outside of the 18-yard box to even the score at 1-all. But, 12 seconds later, Flake took the ball down the field off the kickoff and after beating the defense scored to put BYU back on top, 2-1.

In the 63rd minute, junior Lizzy Braby scored a volley off an Ella Ballstaedt cross to extend the lead to 3-1 for the Cougars.

BYU increased its lead to 4-1 when sophomores Mikayla Colohan and Cameron Tucker combined in the 73rd minute as Tucker passed the ball to an open Colohan who tapped the ball across the goal line.

Freshman Ashton Brockbank added a goal of her own when freshman Lytiana Akinaka set her up for a shot near the top of the 18-yard box for the 5-1 victory.

The Cougars wrap up their road trip on Saturday, Oct. 20, at Saint Mary's. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. PST, at Saint Mary's Stadium. A video stream will be available on TheW.tv., and audio broadcasts can be heard on BYU Radio (Sirius XM 143/107.9 FM) and ESPN 960 AM.