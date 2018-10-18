Weber State women’s volleyball fell in three sets to Northern Arizona on Thursday night for the Wildcats’ second-consecutive loss.

“That was the poorest performance from our team this season,” said head coach Jeremiah Larsen. “We didn’t excel at any facet of the game tonight. NAU played great, and we didn’t match them at all.”

The Wildcats trailed for the entirety of the first set. The score was only tied twice. At the end of the set, NAU was sitting at game point, and the Wildcats managed a 4-0 run. Megan Gneiting had two kills in that run for the Wildcats. WSU couldn’t finish, and ultimately a WSU service error gave the Lumberjacks a 25-22 first set victory.

WSU found a little momentum in the second set starting things off with a 7-5 lead. NAU had a 5-1 run to take the lead back, and the Lumberjacks never gave it up as NAU went on to finish the second set with a 25-18 win.

Weber State kept things neck and neck with Northern Arizona for the beginning of the third set having things tied at 10-10. NAU went on a 7-0 run to steal all the momentum. The Lumberjacks were at set point, and Gneiting had a kill to keep WSU alive. Sam Schiess and Ashlyn Power followed that with a block and Rylin Roberts had a kill. With the score 24-21, NAU slammed down a kill to take the set, 25-21, and the overall match in three sets.

Weber State was led by Gneiting who had 12 kills. Hannah Hill-DeYoung had eight kills from 13 attacks and only one error for a .538 percentage on the night. Helena Khouri had 15 digs for WSU’s defensive efforts.

WSU is now 11-7 overall on the season and is 6-3 in Big Sky. Weber State stays at home for its next match, which is Saturday, Oct. 20, against Southern Utah at 1 p.m.