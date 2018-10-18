BYU men's tennis fell short in the singles and doubles semifinals at the ITA Regional tournament on Thursday in Las Vegas.

“There were a lot of positives this week,” BYU head coach Brad Pearce said. “Our freshmen got some great match experience and showed they can play with anyone in our region, and our upperclassmen went deep into the tournament.

“We have high expectations in our program. Even though there were so many positives, we fell short of coming home and adding to our trophy case. We have some work to do, but we’re excited about the potential of this group of players and the upcoming season.”

Sean Hill and Jeffrey Hsu won their first doubles match, 8-5, in the main draw against Kris van Wyk and Michiel Van Schoor of Weber State. In the semifinals, the BYU doubles duo faced Tim Handel and Ruben Montano of Northern Arizona University. Hill and Hsu fought hard throughout the match, but they ultimately fell 5-7, 7-6, 10-5.

In the singles main draw, Hill fell to the University of Nevada, Reno’s Julien Evrard, 6-4, 6-4, in the semifinals.

Sam Tullis and Ben Gajardowon their first match in the doubles consolation semifinals, 8-5, against Bo-Han Li and Nick Werner of WSU. In the doubles consolation finals, the Cougar duo faced Ricky Hernandez-Tong and Stepan Holis of the University of New Mexico. They battled back and forth but fell short, 8-6.

The Cougars will now head home to prepare for the So Cal Intercollegiate tournament that takes places in Los Angeles, California, on Oct. 25-29.