The Blue team recorded two victories during BYU women’s basketball's Blue and White Scrimmage on Thursday at the Marriott Center.

“There were moments where we did really well and had some good things,” BYU head coach Jeff Judkins said. “We just have to make more of those moments. I thought we had a lot of depth with different combinations, which will be fun to coach this year. Our first game will be fun.

“I thought that Paisley Johnson played well tonight. Brenna Chase played better in the second and third quarters, and Shalae Salmon played better in the second half. I think that Jasmine Moody will be a good force for us and will do a lot of things for our team. I like Tahlia White and Shaylee Gonzales as freshmen. They do a lot offensively and defensively for us.”

The scrimmage consisted of two separate games with two quarters in each.

Over the course of two games, Brenna Chase scored a game-high 20 points and Salmon totaled a game-high 14 rebounds. Johnson followed with 19 points, while Gonzalez posted 16 points, five assists and four steals.

Coming out of the first quarter, Blue led 12-7. Despite trailing, White led the rebound battle with 12 in the first quarter. Toward the end of the second quarter, the Blue team had a 13-0 run, helping bring the final score of game one to 39-14.

Johnson led Blue with 12 points, and the team tallied six steals in the game, four of which came from Gonzalez. With six rebounds in game one, Malli Valgardson of the White squad contributed to the team’s 19 total rebounds.

In game two, the White team got out to an 8-3 lead, but by the end of the first quarter, the Blue team battled back to take the lead, 29-22. The Blue team had an explosive second quarter, taking another win, 41-27, against the White team.

Overall in the scrimmage, the Blue team had four girls score in double figures: Chase with 20 points, Johnson with 19, Gonzalez with 16 and Salmon with 12.

The Cougars will play one exhibition contest against Dixie State on Tuesday, Nov. 6. The game starts at 6 p.m. MDT, and it will be broadcast on TheW.tv.

BYU opens the 2018-19 season on Friday, Nov. 9, hosting UC Riverside with a 5 p.m. tipoff.