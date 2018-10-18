MAGNA — A Magna convenience store clerk left the store unattended early Thursday morning, only to return and discover that many items in the store had been pilfered, police said.

"Her shift ended at midnight and no one showed up to relieve her, about 1 o'clock she decided to leave," Unified Police Sgt. Melody Gray said.

The problem was that the doors at the 7-Eleven, 2904 S. 8400 West, were left unlocked, said Gray, who did not know whether the clerk had the ability to lock the doors.

Officers soon stopped by and noticed "a bunch of people" inside the store taking multiple items, mostly food and cigarettes, the sergeant said. Gray did not know how many items had been taken.

The clerk later returned to check on the store, Gray said.

She said the people who helped themselves to items in the store most likely won't face charges.