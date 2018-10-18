SALT LAKE CITY ― Burger King’s new menu item is spooky, and not just because of its name… or its green bun.

According to USA Today, the aptly named “Nightmare King” has been clinically proven to induce nightmares.

The Halloween-themed burger consists of a quarter pound beef patty, crispy chicken, cheese, thick cut bacon, mayonnaise, and onions. It comes on a green sesame seed bun and is said to increase nightmare occurrence by several times the normal rate.

The clinical study was performed by the restaurant chain in partnership with Paramount Trials, Florida Sleep & Neuro Diagnostic Services and Goldforest, 7 News and USA Today reported.

It lasted over 10 nights and involved 100 participants who ate the “Nightmare King” and were then monitored while sleeping.

“According to previous studies, 4 percent of the population experiences nightmares in any given night,” said Dr. Jose Gabriel Medina, the study’s lead doctor, per USA Today. “But, after eating the Nightmare King, the data obtained from the study indicated that the incidence of nightmares increased by 3.5 times.”

Medina did not say how much the burger would increase cholesterol levels.

According to Fox-8, the various proteins found in the burger allow it to induce nightmares.

The “Nightmare King” will be available from Oct. 22 to Nov. 1. Expected cost is $6.39.

Watch the video of the “Nightmare King” sleep study below.